Bernard Justy Bender, Jr.SF native and resident of Sonoma County, Bernard Justy Bender Jr born October 26, 1947 has passed away at the age of 72 on February 7th, 2020 in the comfort of his home and in the company of his Son Aaron Bender.
In his last moments he was in the care of hospice and surrounded by friends and family. He is survived by his three Children, David Frazer, Aaron and Lori Bender.
Bernard was a well-loved man who grew up in beautiful San Francisco and worked as an engineer at a wastewater facility for 30 years. As he grew up poor, he begun supporting his mother by selling newspapers at a very young age. Bernard was a Vietnam veteran, and as a young adult served in active duty from 1968-1969.
Bernard always had the dream of having a family and living in the country. This he achieved above and beyond his expectations. He was Wed by his late wife, Rebecca Bender in 1976 and ended up having Aaron in 1985 and Lori 10 years later in 1995. Bernard was a Father, Veteran, Engineer, Fisherman, Mechanic, and he should have been a Comedian. He had the ability to make light of any situation with his great sense of humor. His upbringing inspires and his heart of gold will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren whom he treasured and taught his own life lessons and wisdom.
A Memorial for Bernard will be held on March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, 850 Keokuk St, Petaluma, Ca 94952.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020