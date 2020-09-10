Bernard John Berridge, Jr.



Bernard John Berridge, Jr. of Moss Beach CA passed away on August 30, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born in San Francisco, CA in 1934 to Marjorie Dorothy Baker and Bernard John Berridge, Sr.



Bernie grew up in San Francisco, Burlingame and San Mateo respectively. He served in the US Marine Corps in the mid-1950's and went on to graduate from San Jose State University with a BS in Chemistry making his career in the Bio-Chemistry field. He was a Nature Lover, photographer, and ardent lover of Classical Music throughout his life. He was married to Nancie Demler for over 55 years and was a loving and devoted husband, father and brother. He is survived by his two daughters, Audrey Meller and Victoria Daskalakis, his sister, Joan McGibben, brother, Richard Berridge, his Granddaughters Brianna Meller and Erika Meller, and Nephews Erik Berridge, and Peter Berridge.



Following his wife's death in 2017, he was remarried in to Yoshie Tsutsumiguchi who cared for him until his passing.



A Celebration of life will be held post COVID-19.





