Rev. Bernard Brennan
Rev. Bernard Francis Brennan
August 28, 1935 - July 26, 2020
Bernie was born to Bernard and Anna [Stapleton] Brennan in New York City on August 28, 1935. An only child, he attended Holy Spirit School in the Bronx and Cathedral College in Queens, New York. Bernie then studied for the Fathers of the Sacred Hearts (SS.CC) at Queen of Peace College and Queen of Peace Mission Seminary in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. He was ordained to the priesthood on September 22, 1961.

In 1966 Fr. Brennan applied to the Archdiocese of San Francisco. He served at St. Cecilia Parish and Most Holy Redeemer Parish, both in San Francisco. In 1969, he was appointed to the faculty of Junipero Serra High School, with residence at St. Catherine of Siena and then Saint Matthias Parish. He was then asked to serve at St. James and St. Philip Parishes.

Father dedicated much of his priesthood to the support of those who struggled with alcoholism. Father celebrated Mass for many years at St. John of God, St. Gabriel and Immaculate Heart of Mary Parishes. A twist of fate changed his relationship with his widowed father, who was seriously assaulted while walking in New York City in the 1980s. Fr. Bernie was able to arrange for his placement at St. Anne's Home for the remainder of his father's life, drawing the two immeasurably closer after decades apart.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Belmont followed by a Committal Service at the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
