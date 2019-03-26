Bernard Clyde Cohen Noted architect, Bernard Clyde Cohen, passed away from natural causes on March 24, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York on December 4, 1929, he was known by his middle name Clyde. Clyde attended MIT and then transferred to UC Berkeley, studying under Dean William Wurster, where he obtained a Masters Degree in Architecture. Shortly after graduation he entered into business with Jim Leverson.

Among his noted projects, done mostly with the modernist aesthetic, Clyde designed the award-winning Red Rock Hill condominiums in the Diamond Heights District of San Francisco. In later years he turned his attention to commercial projects, ultimately working as a lead project architect for the City of San Francisco. His commercial work included buildings for TRW and facilities within the San Francisco Airport.

He is survived by his sons, Clifford and Douglas, and his grandsons, Sean and Eric. He will be deeply missed, but he will remain in our hearts forever.

Family and friends are invited the Funeral Service on Thursday, March 28th at 2:00PM at Hills of Eternity Memorial Park, 1301 El Camino Real, Colma.





