Bernard "Bernie" CummingsBernard "Bernie" Cummings born August 22, 1926 in Honolulu, Hawaii passed away on August 28, 2019 after a full life spent with coworkers, friends, and family. Born in Hawaii many travels to the islands were "guided tours" for those fortunate enough to travel along. Proud supporter of his educational path of Jesuits, he always found a way to put Saint Louis School in Hawaii, Saint Ignatius High School in San Francisco, and USF into his conversations; he loved and appreciated all that he received from that educational upbringing.
Married for 64 years, Bernie leaves behind his lifetime love, Barbara, along with his son Rick, daughter-in-law Debie, grandson Kevin and niece Carolyn.
He's preceded in death by his brother Bob, sisters-in law Norma and Margit, and nephew Michael. His parents Bernard Joseph Cummings and Mary Veronica Moran raised a wonderful man. Cat lovers for life, Lilly will be joining him in his eternal rest.
It would be remiss to not mention his love for his "tent away from home" at Lake Pillsbury. Many good friends (Glenn, Malcolm, Ed, and Bill) who helped to build his "tent" have passed, but the multi-generational relationships that he fostered will continue to carry the history and comradery into the future; they were the "do anything" generation.
Bernie, a Registered Sanitarian worked in Pasadena, Oakland, and San Francisco. He was a Pharmacist Mate in the Navy for two years at the end of WWll stationed on Mare Island. His travels included Europe, Canada and a large portion of the United States; the world map with the pins in it lived for a long time in their home in Marin until the pins started falling out.
Many thanks to the caregivers at Ashley House and the Vineyard at Fountain Grove for supporting mom and dad together these last few years. A loving couple together till it was time for dad to go.
There will be a celebration of life for Bernie on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2 PM at 921 Amelia Court in Windsor, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019