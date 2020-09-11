Bernard Hargadon

Bernard Joseph Hargadon
Dec 27, 1927 - Sept 8, 2020
Bernie Hargadon lived a rich life in the ways that matter. He loved his family, appreciated other cultures, wrote accounting textbooks, taught college courses, succeeded in business and discovered a lifelong love of the trumpet. Woven through every chapter of his journey was a passion for the common man, a commitment fueled by childhood memories of the Depression.
Bernie died on September 8, 2020 after a short illness. He was surrounded by loved ones and at peace.
Bernie was born on Dec. 27, 1927, in Bryn Mawr, PA, the son of Bernard Joseph and Anna Lancaster Hargadon. He was the second of six children, and they didn't have much, even less when the Depression struck. He learned early the value of working hard, appreciating what you had, and caring about those who had less.
In 1945, at age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, playing trumpet in bands aboard aircraft carriers, and graduating from the Naval School of Music. The trumpet became his calling card, literally, as later in life, he'd play taps at military funerals and "Happy Birthday" over the phone to friends and loved ones.
After military service, Bernie graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration, later earning an M.B.A. from Drexel and the University of Pennsylvania. Years later, Drexel named him one of its 100 outstanding alums.
He spent eight years in Colombia, South America, and was a founding professor at Universidad EAFIT in Medellin. He also started the Graduate School of Business at The National University of Colombia at Medellin. He learned to speak Spanish fluently and wrote two Spanish- language accounting textbooks. He later taught international business at Golden Gate University in San Francisco. He worked for 30-plus years with McKesson Corp., including as President and CEO of its international operation. He served on the boards of San Francisco Symphony, International Visitors Center of the Bay Area, Oakland Museum and Golden Gate University, being awarded their Honorary Doctorate in 1995.
In 1986 in Washington, D.C. he met Jill Dinwiddie, whose political and social conscience was as pronounced as his. They were married in 1990 and after retiring in 1995, they moved to Charlotte in 2003 to be closer to daughters living there.
He is preceded in death by his parents, four siblings and a son, Larry Hargadon who was killed by a drunk driver in 1982.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Jill; four children from his first marriage- Geoff and wife, Patricia La Valley, Somerville, MA, Bob and wife Tracy Kellum, Seattle WA, Louise Hargadon of Charlotte, Dave and wife Suzi, of Woodland, CA,; two stepdaughters - Kirsten Garrett, Dallas,TX, and Penni Stritter, Charlotte; and 14 grandchildren from their blended families -Savannah and Steven Garrett, Sam and Will Reynolds, Ashley Johnston, Stephanie Rogers, Mia Tankoos, Ellis Hargadon, Courtney Button, Joseph, Trevor and Michael Hargadon, Lauren and Bob O'Neill and two great grandchildren. Survivors also include one sister, Judy Heuisler, of Cherry Hill, N.J., and his former wife, Lee Hargadon of Brunswick, Maine.
A private service to celebrate Bernie's life will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Trade St. in Charlotte. Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be live streamed and can be viewed through the church website at https://www.firstpres-charlotte.org/funerals/
. For those unable to view the service at that time a recording will be available at the church website for approximately one week afterwards.
A gift in Bernie's memory can be made to the Bernard J. Hargadon Scholarship, College of Business, Drexel University, 3141 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104; or the Bernard J. Hargadon Scholarship at Golden Gate University, 536 Mission St., San Francisco, Calif. 94105.
The family is deeply grateful for the love and kindness shown by Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Regions and special caregiver, Beth Arcilesi.
Bernie stayed on the go. His love of music led to his deep involvement in Opera Carolina, Charlotte Symphony and WDAV classic public radio. His heart for the least of these stirred him to write as many letters to the editor as The Observer would run, often railing against one injustice or another. He held tight to the lessons of the Depression, how FDR saved the country, and how all of us deserve a fair shot at the good life. That is what Bernie had.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.
