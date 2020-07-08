Berne Schepman

December 23, 1926 - July 1, 2020

Age 93, Berne Adair Schepman of Cupertino, CA died on July 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Grace, to whom he was married for 68 years, sister Lois Prothe (Milford), son Stephen Schepman (Tracey), daughter Carolyn Spitz (Stephen), son-in-law David Thorsell, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Carolina, sister Alice Lowe, daughter Ruth Thorsell, and granddaughter Tiffany Thorsell Abner.



Berne was born on a farm near Lorraine, Kansas on December 23, 1926. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church in nearby Holyrood, Kansas which his family attended faithfully. At the encouragement of his former high school teacher, at age 15, Berne enrolled in North Park College in Chicago, IL. At age 17 he joined the U.S. Navy. After completing his training in engineering, he installed radar on submarines stationed in U.S. ports.



After service Berne returned to North Park College for one year before entering Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, from which he graduated with a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1950. He joined Esso Standard Oil in Elizabeth, New Jersey. At St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Elizabeth he met and married Grace Koepchen.



In 1953 Berne joined Eimco Corporation at a division based in Chicago, and further transferred to offices in San Mateo and to its headquarters in Salt Lake City. He traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Europe and Africa, working with Eimco subsidiaries and field offices, in R&D, sales and service prior to becoming President. In 1969 Eimco was purchased by Envirotech Corporation of which Berne became President and later CEO, and the family moved to Los Altos, CA in 1970. Berne retired from Envirotech in 1981 and founded firms using technologies from Russia from which he retired in 2007. He served on a number of corporate boards including a 24 year tenure on the Homestake Mining Company board.



Throughout his life and together with Grace, Berne was a faithful member of the Lutheran Church--Missouri Synod. Berne served on the Board of Directors of the California-Nevada-Hawaii District of the LCMS and the Synodical Board of Higher Education, and as President and Treasurer of Lutheran Care of the Aging. Berne also served as President or member of the Board of Elders, Sunday School teacher and other roles in several congregations of which the family were members.



Berne will be remembered for his generosity, graciousness, optimism and larger-than-life presence. He remained intensely curious about the world to his final days. Memorials preferred to Lutheran Care for the Aging, Attention: Jeff Berry, President, 3000 Sand Hill Road, 1-135, Menlo Park, CA 94025.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store