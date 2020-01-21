|
Bernice M. Arthurs
November 28, 1921 - January 17, 2020Entered into rest on January 17, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of 48 years to the late Harold Lee Arthurs. Loving mother of Johnny Arthurs (Tammy Burnett) and Donna E. Arthurs (Bernie Burman). Sister of the late Dorothy McCarthy and the late Elaine M. Veldez. Brother of the late Daniel Clesi. Grandmother of Rick (Lena) Westergren and great-grandmother of Johnanna and Joshua Westergren. The aunt of Judie Harrison, Kathy M. Veldez, Joanie Pasalacqua, Stephanie Kolsut and Dennis & Justin McCarthy.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26th at 12 Noon, Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF. Private Committal will be held. Contributions may be made in memory of Bernice M. Arthurs to the , 1710 Gilbreth Road, Burlingame, CA 94010.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020