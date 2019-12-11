|
Bernice Ann ElyBernice Ann Ely was born in Franklin, Massachusetts on July 11, 1927, and peacefully passed away on November 2, 2019 in Walnut Creek, California. She is preceded in death by her husband, George W. Ely, of 57 years.
She moved to California when she was five with her parents, and settled in San Mateo. She attended San Mateo High School, and was in the graduating class of 1944. She faithfully attended her reunions, and enjoyed reconnecting with her classmates every few years. After high school she went to Junior College in Paso Robles. She was married in 1948 to George Ely (of Palo Alto) at the Stanford Chapel, and honeymooned around the western United States National Parks. They eventually settled in Lafayette, CA by way of Reno, Nevada, where they raised three sons, and watched their small town grow into a thriving suburb of San Francisco. Bernice had a love of hiking and traveling, taking trips to Hawaii, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Peru, and Alaska to experience the beauty of the outdoors. She loved the Sierra Nevada mountains, and had a home in Trinity, CA for many years where she and her husband would spend time in the summers. Also an accomplished cook, she prepared restaurant quality meals with seemingly little effort, with her husband commenting every time "your culinary talents are only surpassed by your great beauty."
She was a creature of habit, and loved playing bridge with friends, walking around the Lafayette Reservoir and attending classes at the gym with regularity. She kept close friendships over the years; always receiving dozens of Christmas cards, and thank you notes for her friendship, donations and time. She volunteered for over 40 years with Youth Homes Auxiliary Thrift Shop, and created a community of life-long friends through her time there.
Above all, she was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and those that knew and loved her are better people for it.
She is survived by her sons, George Ely, Jr (Sandra) of Davis, CA; Charles Ely of Lafayette, CA, and David Ely of Grass Valley, CA; and granddaughters Jillian Anderson (Matthew) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Kristin Ely (Jacob) of San Francisco, CA; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Bernice would have appreciated a donation to either the Youth Homes Auxiliary, Hospice of the East Bay, or the East Bay SPCA as she had a deep love for animals.
The family will be hosting a memorial at the Park Hotel in Lafayette, CA from 11am to 2pm January 19, 2020. The family would like to thank Tice Valley Manor Care and Hospice of the East Bay for their exceptional care of Bernice in her final days.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019