Bernice Johnston
1929 - 2020
Bernice (Wyrsch) JohnstonJanuary 28, 1929 - May 7, 2020Bernice died peacefully at home with family. She was the 3rd child born in San Francisco to Emil & Mary Wyrsch. Preceded in death by brothers Al & Dick, and sister Jean. Bernice was raised in the Mission District and attended St. James and ICA.
Bernice married Bob Johnston in 1947 and were married for 54 years until his passing in 2001. They moved to San Mateo in 1992. Together, they had 7 children: Chris (John D.), Aileen (Gary), Barbara (John), Bob (Susan), Dennis (Mona), Denise (Jerry) & Kathryn (James); and 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with the 14th due this month. She had a wonderful caregiver, Cathy for over 3 years.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bernice's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., #800, Miami, FL 33131.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Service
11:00 AM
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home
MAY
14
Interment
12:30 PM
Skylawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home - FD-230
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
6503431804
