Bernie Michael Paganucci
October 28th, 1939 – November 15th, 2019Bernie Paganucci, born in San Francisco on October 28th, 1939, passed away peacefully at his home in El Dorado Hills with his children and longtime friend, Clara by his side.
He was the firstborn son to Arthur & Sophia Paganucci, followed by his brother George. They eventually made their home in South San Francisco where Bernie attended Balboa High, Class of 1957.
In 1964 he married his sweetheart, Nancy Bell in Brisbane. Many cherished memories were made raising their three children in Belmont. He enjoyed weekends at our family getaway in Felton, trips to Lake Tahoe and family vacations to Disneyland.
He worked for The San Francisco Chronicle and Examiner as a Circulation Manager for 30 years before starting a small business in the Foothills, where he eventually retired.
Bernie loved a great party and entertaining family and friends, especially during the holidays. He was a car aficionado, owning more than 100 cars throughout his life. He loved fishing, playing baseball, collecting sports memorabilia, was a faithful 49er and Giants fan, great teller of stories and loved a good home cooked meal, his favorite restaurant being Joe's of Westlake.
Bernie's pride and joy was being a father and especially what followed, his seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents Arthur & Sophia, his loving wife, Nancy and brothers-in-law, John Bell and Alexander (Rocky) Bell. Bernie was the beloved father to Peter, Christina (Bill), Alexandra (Anthony), adored grandfather to Brett, Danielle, AJ, Nick, Vinny, Isabella and Sam. Cherished brother of George (Dixie), caring brothers-in-law Pete (Judie), Pat (Barbara). Heartfelt appreciation to Clara Ottria for the excellent care & compassion she provided to our father. Also survived by his aunts, nieces, nephews, several cousins and many close friends.
Family & friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 8th, 2019, 2:00 pm at Chapel of the Pines, Placerville, CA. A luncheon will follow at the Diamond Springs Hotel, Diamond Springs, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019