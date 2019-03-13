|
|
Bert K. Lee
1926 - 2019Bert peacefully passed away on January 25th at the age of 92. He was a good and kindhearted man with a charismatic personality and joyous spirit. He made friends wherever he went and brought laughter to everyone.
Bert was born in San Francisco as the youngest of 8 children. He was a US Army veteran, Social Security employee, and teacher aide to special needs children. His lifelong joy was sharing a meal with family and friends. Bert is survived by his wife of 53 years (Jennie), son (Richard), daughter (Joanne), son-in-law (James), & daughter-in-law (Rebeca). Bert was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30th. For details RSVP by 3/21 to: [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019