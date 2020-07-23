1/1
Bertram Thiele
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertram's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertram Thiele
December 28, 1931 - June 30, 2020
Bertram "Bert" Carl Thiele passed away peacefully at home in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 88. In Bert's early years, he served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in South Korea alongside his twin brother, Robert Walter Thiele. After his brave service in the military, he went on to achieve a successful, life-long career in the aviation industry, working as a Mechanical Engineer for many of the nation's largest airlines. ln retirement, Bert continued to make lasting contributions to his family, as he shared his passion for golf, travel, card games and the sport of baseball. He is survived by his loving wife, Edna Lorene Thiele, two dutiful sons, Steven
Carl Thiele and Kenneth Richard Thiele, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. His deep love, good humor and bright smile will forever be missed and never forgotten.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 19, 2020
Bert was my Crew Chief at Hughes Air West airlines, one of the best guys you could ever wish to work for.
Terry L Zeiger
Friend
July 19, 2020
He was a wonderful friend and a great golf partner. We had a great time playing Texas Hold Em with he and Lori.
Ronald Wiggerman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved