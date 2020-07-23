Bertram Thiele

December 28, 1931 - June 30, 2020

Bertram "Bert" Carl Thiele passed away peacefully at home in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 88. In Bert's early years, he served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in South Korea alongside his twin brother, Robert Walter Thiele. After his brave service in the military, he went on to achieve a successful, life-long career in the aviation industry, working as a Mechanical Engineer for many of the nation's largest airlines. ln retirement, Bert continued to make lasting contributions to his family, as he shared his passion for golf, travel, card games and the sport of baseball. He is survived by his loving wife, Edna Lorene Thiele, two dutiful sons, Steven

Carl Thiele and Kenneth Richard Thiele, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. His deep love, good humor and bright smile will forever be missed and never forgotten.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store