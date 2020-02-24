|
|
Bessie (Gee) Dong
July 5, 1928 - February 4, 2020Bessie (Gee) Dong, beloved wife, devoted mother, daughter, mother in-law, sister, sister in-law, aunt and friend passed away peacefully beside her husband, "Wally" on February 4, 2020. She was 91. She is survived by Wallace "Wally" Dong, her husband of 66 years; their two sons, son in-law, her eldest sister Stella, her youngest brother Henry, her two sister in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends. Bessie was born and raised in San Francisco. Many will fondly remember her love of mahjong, dancing and traveling the world, especially to China. Time spent with loving family and friends was what she cherished most. In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no funeral service. The family requests that donations be made to the . Unspecified donations will be contributed to On Lok.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020