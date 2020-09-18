Bessie Lavdiotis Kleines
Bessie L. Kleines of San Francisco peacefully passed away at the age of 102 on Friday, September 4, 2020. She died in her long-time San Francisco house, due to simply getting old. Hers was definitely a "life well-lived", and her run was extraordinarily long.
Bessie was born on June 5, 1918, in Boston, MA, the first of four daughters of the late George and Tula Eliopulos of the Peloponnese, Greece. When Bessie was 2 ½, her parents, with new baby daughter Katherine in tow, took the train across country to settle in San Francisco. Two more Eliopulos daughters followed, Mary and Dorothy.
Along with her mother Tula's two sisters, Frosso and Anthea, their husbands and children, the rather large Greek family eventually moved into a house on Waller Street. Bessie, as the eldest of all sisters and all first cousins, gradually assumed the dual roles of protector of the younger siblings and cousins, and helper to her parents, who ran a successful grocery store at the corner of Oak and Divisadero Streets. It was during this time that Bessie's "Get It Done" attitude was forged. The family attended the Annunciation Cathedral and Bessie sang in the choir.
Bessie attended Polytechnic High School. Post World War II, she married her first husband, the late Stathis Lavdiotis of San Francisco, who ran a wholesale distribution business out of his family's building on the corner of Cole and Hayes Streets. In 1948, Stathis and Bessie welcomed first son George Lavdiotis, and four years later, their son Chris was born.
In 1961, Stathis met a most unfortunate death at age 44. He and his good friend Frank Agnost, were in the midst of opening a brand new business in the Financial District, called Falcon Associates, an offset printing business. With two young sons to support, Bessie again exhibited her "get it done" mindset and assumed Stathis' role as co-owner of Falcon, opening the business doors in the Fall of 1961.
From a single ATF Chief 15 printing press, Bessie helped grow Falcon into a most successful enterprise on Commercial Street, accumulating abundant and solid business clientele, employing numerous pressmen running the printing machines, and artists, public relations specialists and other loyal employees, developing camera, graphics art and bindery departments into the thriving business that continues today. Among Falcon's esteemed stable of clients was Transamerica Insurance, Coldwell Banker, Manning's Cafes, Marsh & McLennan, SF Ballet, Haverhills, and most of the large Greek population in the Bay Area. Indeed, the Christmas parties hosted by Falcon became "must attend" events!
In 1984, Bessie married E. John "Ted" Kleines, a most successful San Francisco attorney, and a charming marriage and relationship bloomed into a fanciful life. Bessie retired from Falcon Associates. Ted and Bessie were inseparable, complemented the best of each other, and were in love like no others. Dinners at Jack's, Gino's and the Tadich Grill were commonplace. Ted and Bessie traveled to many exciting places and enjoyed each other's company. They were a most perfect couple. Ted treated her like a queen.
In 1997, Ted passed away after a courageous, seventeen-year battle with lung cancer. Once again, Bessie was widowed. She continued to assist her late son, George, in his restaurant business, until his most untimely death in 2002. Losing her older son was a harsh reminder of the unfairness of life. Bessie, however, continued on with great stoicism, and always made sure that she took care of everyone in the family. That was really her life mission.
Throughout the 1990's, 2000's and 2010's, Bessie, her sisters, cousins, family and friends spent lots of time together, whether at family reunions, holiday parties, or simple lunches at various favorite restaurants. Almost without exception, Saturday lunches at Nordstrom Café in Stonestown became famous with up to a dozen ladies dining and speaking very loudly at a table that seemed to grow bigger every week.
Bessie was the matriarch, protector, head of family, chief of state, and everyone's favorite person. Her 100th birthday party in 2018 was attended by four generations of family and friends, and was a sight to behold. Bessie has outlived all of her sisters, and every first cousin save one. We believe this is due to the fact that she saw it her duty to stick around and always make sure everyone is ok!
Bessie is survived by her son, Chris and his wife Kim; her stepson William Kleines and his wife Michele; Daughter-in-law Lori Lavdiotis; Niece Kathy Adams and her husband Steve; nephew Leo Orginos; Grandchildren Nick Lavdiotis and his wife Chantal; Tony Lavdiotis; Tessa Fixsen-Lavdiotis and her husband Carl; Sofia DiPaolo and her husband Richie; Nicole Painter and her husband Ross; Great-grandchildren Alyssa, Austin, Giuseppe, Ross and Sophia; first cousin Beba Perret; cousins Linda Poncia, Derek Andros, Blake Andros, Jordan Andros, Diane Rough, Lori Pessah, Marsha Lemos, Denny Axell, Vicky Sheehy, Joanne Hyland, Larry Perret and Debbie Smith; their respective spouses and children; and by the hosts of friends, clients and others whose lives she touched during her amazing time on earth.
Bessie was predeceased by her first husband, Stathis; her late second husband, Ted Kleines; her late son George Lavdiotis; sisters Katherine (Kappy) Manuel; Mary Anton; and Dorothy Orginos; first cousins Katherine "Nitza" Axell, George Andros, Tula Rough, and Nicky Andros; and dear friend Virginia Gordon.
Bessie was the consummate caring and loving mother, wife, Yiayia, sister and friend. Class, grace and dignity were her hallmarks. Even in the face of tragedy and loss, she remained poised, stoic and in control of her emotions. With her passing, the end of the era of the "Four Eliopulos Sisters" comes to its rightful and honorable conclusion. Our entire family dedicates itself to conducting our lives as Bessie did. "Be like Bessie" becomes the family mantra.
A private service for the immediate family has been held. A small graveside service will take place at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park in Colma, CA on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 12:30 pm.
A huge celebration of Bessie's life will take place once the health guidelines allow. For more information, contact Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, 650-756-4000; or contact Chris Lavdiotis at 510-610-3430.
Donations may be made in Bessie's name to your favorite charity
The family wishes to thank Bessie's fabulous caregivers of the past several years, which allowed us to honor our promise to always keep her in her wonderful San Francisco house: Marta, Monica, Maggie and Rowena. We also thank the caring members of Hospice By The Bay for their extremely comforting care and guidance, including Joshua, Stephen and Candace.
"May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, the rain fall softly on your fields; and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand".
May her memory be eternal.