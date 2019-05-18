San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Greek Orthodox Cemetery
Colma, CA
Bessie Zahiralis


1935 - 2019
Bessie Zahiralis Obituary
Bessie Zahiralis

Bessie Zahiralis passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019, with her family beside her.
Beloved wife of the late William James Zahiralis; loving mother of Christine, Anastasia (husband: Andrew Vasquez), and Jim; dear grandmother of 5 grandchildren.
Member of the Retail Clerks for 35 years.
Friends may visit Wednesday, May 22nd after 3:00pm and are invited to attend the Trisagion Wednesday 7:30pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, Daly City. The Funeral Service Thursday, May 23rd 11:30am at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Colma. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to The New Annunciation Cathedral Building Fund, 245 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019
