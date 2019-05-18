|
Bessie Zahiralis Bessie Zahiralis passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019, with her family beside her.
Beloved wife of the late William James Zahiralis; loving mother of Christine, Anastasia (husband: Andrew Vasquez), and Jim; dear grandmother of 5 grandchildren.
Member of the Retail Clerks for 35 years.
Friends may visit Wednesday, May 22nd after 3:00pm and are invited to attend the Trisagion Wednesday 7:30pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, Daly City. The Funeral Service Thursday, May 23rd 11:30am at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Colma. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to The New Annunciation Cathedral Building Fund, 245 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019