1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Beth O. Vanderhurst Beth Outsen Vanderhurst born February 24, 1926 to James Bernt Outsen and Pearl Stolz, passed away at age 93, on March 14, 2019.



As a proud second generation San Franciscan, Beth loved the time she spent with father and Uncle Arthur at their family mill, Outsen Bros. Milling Company at 925 Byrant Street in San Francisco. Outsen Bros Milling Company was in the family for over 75 years before closing in 1961, and was started by her grandfather Hans Outsen, a Danish immigrant in 1885.



As an only child, Beth spent much of her time with her parents and was surrounded and spoiled by her aunts and uncles. Growing up she enjoyed horseback riding, traveling and dabbling in golf with her father. Her parents and aunts supported and encouraged her social activities such as being crowned Queen of the Wyatt May Day Festival in 1936 and inducted into the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in the early 1940s.



Beth graduated from Presidio Junior High School in 1940 and Lowell High School in 1943. She entered College of the Pacific (COP) in 1944. During this time she also completed The American National Red Cross Volunteer Nurse's Aide Corp Special Services Program.



In 1947 she had her first date with Al Vanderhurst, marrying him in February of 1950. She settled well into married life and raising her two daughters, Joan and Jaye. Al and Beth were married 49 years until his sudden death in 1999. They enjoyed years of wonderful travel together, including endless hours of shopping for those special trinkets to bring home.



Beth was deeply committed to her volunteer activities and was enriched by the relationships she developed during her years with the Junior California Club, St. Francis Memorial Hospital and the Garden Café in Burlingame. She was a member of the San Mateo- Burlingame Auxiliary, which benefited the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford.



Beth also never forgot the special lifelong relationships she developed through her bridge clubs and mahjong games. When she was not socializing with others, she was an avid reader and loved knitting items for her children, grandchildren or charities.



Beth is the beloved mother of Joan Murphy (Joe) and Jaye Vanderhurst (Rick), cherished grandmother to Joe Murphy (Jess), Jeff Murphy (Aftan) and Allison Del Zompo (Ricky), and great grandmother to Emily and Liam Murphy.



At Beth's request there will be no services, just a private family burial. In appreciation of the compassionate care facilitated in her final days, Beth's family request any memorial contributions be sent to Mission Hospice and Home Care 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd, Suite 300 San Mateo, CA 94402.







