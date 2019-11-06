San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Dingwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Dingwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Dingwell Obituary
Betsy Rietz Dingwell

November 18, 1929 - November 1, 2019

Betsy R. Dingwell peacefully passed away on Friday, November 1st, 17 days shy of her 90th birthday. She is survived by her three children, William James Dawson IV, M. Scott Dingwell and Melissa Austyn Dingwell, her three grandchildren, William James Dawson V, Parker Child Dawson, and Makena Skye Dingwell, as well as her sister Sandra Reitz Jones. All will miss her mightily.
Betsy was born in San Francisco on November 18, 1929, the oldest of two children of Carl and Elsie Rietz. Betsy attended the Katherine Delmar Burke school for girls, the College of Marin, and Mills College, from which she graduated with a degree in Domestic Engineering. While at the College of Marin, she met her first husband, W. James Dawson, with whom she had two children, Bill and Scott. They divorced in 1960. Betsy married Park Tuller Dingwell in 1962 and a year later, gave birth to their daughter, Melissa. The couple first lived in San Francisco before moving to Hillsborough, CA in 1966, where they resided for the rest of their lives. Park passed away in 2007.
Betsy remained vibrant and energetic until her passing. In her youth, Betsy donated her time to the Junior League of San Francisco and modeled in many of their fashion shows. She volunteered at KQED and took great pride in curating her father's collection of cookbooks, internationally procured cooking implements, and textiles that were exhibited for years at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco. Following in her father's footsteps, she studied cooking with many world-class master chefs in Mexico and Italy. A true renaissance woman, her whimsical humor was evident in her paintings, creations, and individualistic style. She loved to travel and touched many with her generous enthusiasm and love. She was a proud member of the Hillsborough Garden Club and deeply advocated their passion toward recycling and raising environmental consciousness.
There will be a private celebration of Betsy's life later this month. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Hillsborough Garden Club.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
Download Now