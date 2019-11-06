|
Betsy Rietz Dingwell
November 18, 1929 - November 1, 2019Betsy R. Dingwell peacefully passed away on Friday, November 1st, 17 days shy of her 90th birthday. She is survived by her three children, William James Dawson IV, M. Scott Dingwell and Melissa Austyn Dingwell, her three grandchildren, William James Dawson V, Parker Child Dawson, and Makena Skye Dingwell, as well as her sister Sandra Reitz Jones. All will miss her mightily.
Betsy was born in San Francisco on November 18, 1929, the oldest of two children of Carl and Elsie Rietz. Betsy attended the Katherine Delmar Burke school for girls, the College of Marin, and Mills College, from which she graduated with a degree in Domestic Engineering. While at the College of Marin, she met her first husband, W. James Dawson, with whom she had two children, Bill and Scott. They divorced in 1960. Betsy married Park Tuller Dingwell in 1962 and a year later, gave birth to their daughter, Melissa. The couple first lived in San Francisco before moving to Hillsborough, CA in 1966, where they resided for the rest of their lives. Park passed away in 2007.
Betsy remained vibrant and energetic until her passing. In her youth, Betsy donated her time to the Junior League of San Francisco and modeled in many of their fashion shows. She volunteered at KQED and took great pride in curating her father's collection of cookbooks, internationally procured cooking implements, and textiles that were exhibited for years at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco. Following in her father's footsteps, she studied cooking with many world-class master chefs in Mexico and Italy. A true renaissance woman, her whimsical humor was evident in her paintings, creations, and individualistic style. She loved to travel and touched many with her generous enthusiasm and love. She was a proud member of the Hillsborough Garden Club and deeply advocated their passion toward recycling and raising environmental consciousness.
There will be a private celebration of Betsy's life later this month. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Hillsborough Garden Club.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019