Betsy Pearce Glover We have lost a cherished sister, aunt and friend. Betsy Pearce Glover passed away February 17th of lung cancer. She was 73. Her husband, Jim, predeceased her by eight years.



A fourth generation Californian, Betsy was born in San Francisco. She attended Madison, Roosevelt, George Washington High and San Jose State. Her father, Richard E. Pearce, was editorial page editor and associate editor of the San Francisco Examiner, a novelist and short story writer. Her mother, Carol, was a real estate broker at Hill & Company.



Betsy started her career as a secretary, working for the law firm Long & Levit. She quickly moved up to become a legal administrator, which became a lifelong career, working for several San Francisco law firms. She retired as legal administrator of Stein & Lubin. She became the go-to person and office psychologist, solving problems with her level-headedness, ability to listen and communicate. Betsy was admired by staff, peers and lawyers for her common sense, sound judgment, wisdom, humor and integrity.



In addition to her day to day duties, Betsy involved herself with the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA), which played an increasingly important role in the legal profession starting in the 1980s after many law firms expanded into large, complex business enterprises, requiring organizational expertise.



Betsy served as president of the Golden Gate chapter of ALA. She was a mentor to other legal administrators, developing several deep friendships that continued after her retirement.



In retirement, Betsy traveled extensively. She loved gardening and walking the dogs. She took leadership positions in the Lucas Valley community, read, played bridge, took classes at the Fromm Institute and spent time with friends and family. She was an outstanding cook, loved to entertain, had the gift of friendship, and was loved by a wide circle of friends.



She is survived by her sister, Sally McNulty and brother-in-law Michael of San Francisco, her nephew Pearce McNulty, and nieces Kate McNulty (Brian David Howell), Jenny McNulty (David Cook), and great-niece and nephew Sierra and Kai Cook.



Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Marin, Hospice by the Bay or the Fromm Institute.



A celebration of her life will be held in the near future. To attend, please email [email protected]

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary