Or Copy this URL to Share

Betsy Hess-Behrens

(Mar. 5, 1923 - June 10, 2020)

Betsy Hess-Behrens, daughter of Herman and Freda Muelke, died peacefully at home. She is survived by her four children Jared (Narada), Alyssa, Devin, and Bradley, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Greta. Her dauntless spirit, humor, and joie de vivre inspired all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Remembrance website: bit.ly/bhb-memories



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store