|
|
Bette M. Bader
October 20, 1923 - October 20, 2019Bette Bader passed away with family by her side on her 96th birthday. Born in Kansas, she was a longtime resident of San Francisco. She was devoted to her family and is survived by her son Alan Wenell (Judy), daughter Cheryl Jacobs (Richard), four grandchildren Peter Wenell (Laurie), Karen Wenell (Damian Sutton), Rachel Richins (Jesse), David Jacobs, and six great grandchildren Terence and Johanna Sutton, Jason and William Wenell, and Mara and Micaela Richins. She was preceded in death by her husbands Vincent Wenell (1963) and Karl Tod Bader (1993). She loved spirited family discussions around the dinner table, was devoted to her faith, and had a beautiful smile. Peace be to her memory. Donations in her honor may be sent to Dolores Park Church (doloresparkchurch.org/give), Covenant World Relief ([email protected]) or to a . A celebration of her life will be held November 24th at 1:00 p.m. Dolores Park Church, 455 Dolores Street, San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019