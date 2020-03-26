|
Betty Ann Williams
May 22, 1927 - March 4, 2020 Betty Ann was born in Oakland, CA to Ernie and Bernice (Fehely) Alten. Her father was a professional baseball pitcher and her mother was a nurse. Betty Ann was always very active and loved playing handball and softball at local parks.
Betty Ann met her future husband Frank in the 5th grade. When she was 11 years old they went to the 1939 World's Fair at Treasure Island together. At the fair he bought her a commemorative coin that says, "Betty Ann loves Frank" and she kept it all through the years.
When she was 14, she lost her brother Ernest who was serving on board the USS Arizona during the Pearl Harbor attack. At the age of 15, she worked at the army base delivering messages to help contribute to the war effort. After graduating from high school, she went to San Francisco City College for 2 years and started working at the Alameda Naval Base after graduation.
Betty Ann and Frank started dating again after Frank returned from the Merchant Marines. In 1950 they were married. They had their first son, David, just before they moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where Frank worked as a flight planner. They had a second son, Dean, in Hawaii and after 3 years they moved back to Montclair, CA. The family moved to Orinda where their daughter, Julie, was born. They lived in Orinda for over 60 years.
Betty Ann and Frank enjoyed life and being surrounded by family and friends. Betty Ann loved playing tennis, walking and birding. Her search of birds took her all over the world on many fun adventures with her birding friends. She saw lilac-breasted rollers in Africa (and may have grabbed a rhino's tail), got lost searching for the Cuckoo in Germany, and got robbed at gunpoint while tracking down Resplendent Quetzals in Costa Rica.
She had a positive attitude and could always find the silver lining in all situations. Betty Ann's life has been full of love and she is survived by her 3 children David (Donna) Williams, Dean Williams, and Julie (Paul) Schipke as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be planned at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020