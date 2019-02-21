Betty C. Bacon Betty C. Bacon, age 87, passed away peacefully at home in Elk Grove, CA on Saturday, February 16, 2019 surrounded by her family and her beloved rescue dog and long time companion, Cookie. She was born November 12, 1931 in San Francisco. She is preceded in death by her parents Eric and Clara Wolf, Grandparents Max and Anna Richter and her husband Stanley H. Bacon. Betty is survived by her son's David Bacon, wife Ruth Genne-Bacon, Ken Bacon, wife Silvia Bacon and her daughter Susan Anderson, husband Bryan Anderson. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Elizabeth Genne-Bacon, wife Megan Wulff, Becca Genne-Bacon, Erica Bacon, Alex Bacon and Marissa Anderson.



Betty attended Lincoln High School in San Francisco and was in the graduating class of 1949. She went on to become a dental assistant, where she met her husband, Stanley H. Bacon, D.D.S.



Betty had a love for all animals so in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Betty's name to the Peninsula Humane Society 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010 or online at https://phs-spca.org/donateonline or by phoning 650-340-7022 x307. Please mention Betty's name when making the donation.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary