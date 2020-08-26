1/1
Betty Burnham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Burnham

Elizabeth "Betty" Burnham passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 26, 2020. Betty was born 97 years ago on August 17th, 1923, in Sacred Heart, Minnesota, where she grew up and attended the University of Minnesota. She went to Johns Hopkins University as a post-graduate to become a dietitian and moved to San Francisco in 1947 where she met Dr. DeWitt Burnham, her soulmate of a lifetime. They married in 1950 and together were dedicated to the blood bank and diabetes care. Betty was the matriarch of Burnham Hill, a family property in Tahoe where she devoted herself to connecting family and friends from all walks of life. Betty was an active member of her beloved Town & Country Club. She enjoyed decades of involvement at Marin Country Day School as a loyal parent and grandparent. The "thrill of her lifetime," as Betty refers to it, was having a cameo in Hello, Dolly with Carol Channing in 1995. Betty's loved ones will remember her handwritten letters, which often contained curated newspaper clippings, her fabled fur coat, smoking cigarettes out of her long cigarette holder, and, above all, her endless generosity and unconditional love for family, friends and strangers alike. Betty is now resting with her husband and sister, still answering Jeopardy questions, hunting pheasant, making popcorn, dreaming of a Hawaiian Luau, and letting her love be known from above. Betty is survived by one son, two grandchildren, loving relatives and innumerable friends. In her honor and to connect Betty's loved ones together, you can share your favorite memories and photos of her by visiting the Facebook page called 'In Memory of Betty Burnham, 1923-2020.'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved