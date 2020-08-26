Betty Burnham



Elizabeth "Betty" Burnham passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 26, 2020. Betty was born 97 years ago on August 17th, 1923, in Sacred Heart, Minnesota, where she grew up and attended the University of Minnesota. She went to Johns Hopkins University as a post-graduate to become a dietitian and moved to San Francisco in 1947 where she met Dr. DeWitt Burnham, her soulmate of a lifetime. They married in 1950 and together were dedicated to the blood bank and diabetes care. Betty was the matriarch of Burnham Hill, a family property in Tahoe where she devoted herself to connecting family and friends from all walks of life. Betty was an active member of her beloved Town & Country Club. She enjoyed decades of involvement at Marin Country Day School as a loyal parent and grandparent. The "thrill of her lifetime," as Betty refers to it, was having a cameo in Hello, Dolly with Carol Channing in 1995. Betty's loved ones will remember her handwritten letters, which often contained curated newspaper clippings, her fabled fur coat, smoking cigarettes out of her long cigarette holder, and, above all, her endless generosity and unconditional love for family, friends and strangers alike. Betty is now resting with her husband and sister, still answering Jeopardy questions, hunting pheasant, making popcorn, dreaming of a Hawaiian Luau, and letting her love be known from above. Betty is survived by one son, two grandchildren, loving relatives and innumerable friends. In her honor and to connect Betty's loved ones together, you can share your favorite memories and photos of her by visiting the Facebook page called 'In Memory of Betty Burnham, 1923-2020.'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store