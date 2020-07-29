1/1
Betty Cho
1928 - 2020
Betty W. Cho
1928-2020
Betty W. Cho, age 92, passed away peacefully with family at her side on July 21, 2020, in San Francisco, California. Born to Willie Woo and Lam Mu Kwan in the western village of Zhongshan, Canton, China, Betty was the only daughter in a family of eight children. In her early 20's, she immigrated to the United States and lived with her 7 brothers in Orangevale, California. In August 1953 she married Andrew, the love of her life, whom she had known since she was a young girl.

San Francisco became Betty's home where she and Andrew raised three children. As a loving wife and mother, she loved to cook and had strong beliefs in Education and The Arts. Betty cared deeply about education and was a pioneer of her time. She was one of several founders of the Chinatown Freedom School. Later in life, Betty found passion in Chinese water painting and copper arts where she became an accomplished and published artist.

Betty will be missed and remembered for her welcoming, caring and kind nature. Betty is survived by her loving children Norman (Denise) Cho, Noreen (Henry) Chan, Corinne (Robert) Beaulieu; her grandchildren Nathan, Erik, Taylor (Sienna), Joelle and Adrien; brothers Clarence (Laurene -D), Harry (Jane), Frank (Donna) and sister-in-laws Linda, Carol, Alice and many family in the United States and China. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew; brothers and sister-in-laws, Henry (Audris), Leroy (Margaret), Grant and Albert. Due to COVID restrictions, private services will be held. Betty will be interned next to her beloved at Cypress Lawn in Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association of America; https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
