Betty Cosgrove
June 7, 1932 ~ July 14, 2020
Betty Cosgrove, age 88 passed away on July 14, 2020 in Belmont, Ca. She was born in Canada on June 7, 1932. Betty had a wonderful career as a doctor/family practitioner for over 40 years in San Mateo. Her love for the medical field was amazing. She took care of so many people and was passionate about her practice. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was also one of the first women in the Royal Canadian Air Force and was inducted by the Queen of England. She was passionate about animals and volunteered at CuriOdyssey and Fitzgerald Marine Reserve for many years.
Survived by her daughter Lori Elbert, beloved granddaughter Holly Elbert, son in law John Elbert and cousins—the families of Chuck Walker, James Taylor and Bob Callaghan. She is also survived by her best friend Judy DeLue who was with her always. She is survived by the entire DeLue family. Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Cosgrove and son Scott Cosgrove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CuriOdessy http://www.curiodyssey.org/
, find the donate page and the tribute page to Betty Cosgrove. A Celebration of life is being planned for Spring of 2021.
