Betty Rohde Hall May 26, 1924-April 24, 2019 Born in San Francisco to Ernst and Kathryn Rohde, the family moved to Piedmont in 1938. Betty graduated from Piedmont High School in 1942. She went on to Cal where she joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority and graduated in 1945. She met the love of her life, George "Dode" Hall who was also attending Cal. They married in June of 1947. Besides Dode, her passion was gardening and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the flower and baby whisperer. She was the president of both the Orinda and Piedmont Garden Clubs and continued to develop her beautiful garden in Orinda right to the end. Today we are celebrating the life and legacy of this incredible woman, who moved through life with an effortless grace and a quiet elegance, bringing beauty into the world in so many ways. Besides Dode, she leaves her children, Wendy Read (Peter), Suzette Seagoe ( Pete) and Herb Hall (Barb) as well as five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at Mt. View Cemetery in Oakland on Saturday May 25 at 2 pm in the Tower Chapel. Contributions may be made in Betty's honor to Piedmont Garden Club, P.O. Box 11110, Piedmont, CA 94611; The Orinda Garden Club P.O. Box 34, Orinda, CA 94563 or a .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary