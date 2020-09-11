Betty Jean Perez
1929 - 2020
Peacefully, and surrounded by her family Betty Jean Ferrigno Perez passed away on September 6th 2020 at her home in Redwood City. Betty was born on January 24th 1929 to Gaetano and Anna Ferrigno, raised in the Excelsior District of San Francisco and was a proud graduate of Balboa High School class of Fall "46".
Devoted wife of the late Thomas Perez and beloved mother of Denise Erlach, Tom Perez and his wife Kim, Robert Perez and the late baby Gina. Betty was the loving grandmother of Ashley and her husband Eric Giannini, and the late Tommy Perez. She adored her great grandson Everett and was a special mom to Kraig Watkins. Betty is preceded in death by her brother Thomas P. Ferrigno and is survived by many nieces, nephews, dear cousins and cherished friends. Her strength, spirit and independence will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family services were held at the Italian Cemetery in Colma followed by entombment. The compassion and the care extended to Betty and her family is greatly appreciated; therefore memorial contributions in her memory may be sent to Pathways Hospice, 395 Oyster Point Blvd., #128, South San Francisco, CA 94080, or to the charity of your choice
.