Betty Klingenfuss

Betty K. Klingenfuss
January 14, 1925 - July 14, 2020
Mrs. Betty Katherine Lund Klingenfuss, age 95, of San Bruno, passed away Tuesday evening, July 14th, 2020, at her residence in Manteca.
Betty was born January 14th, 1925, in San Francisco, to Andrew and Katherine Lund nee Kessler.
She spent a lifetime of volunteering and giving to others by serving at the USO during World War II, teaching catechism for St. Roberts parish, working as a State Election official, and was a longtime advocate for the San Bruno Beatification Committee.
Betty enjoyed numerous pastimes including being a member of the San Bruno Garden Club for over fifty years, a repeat award-winning exhibitor at the San Mateo County Fair, and a world wide traveler having visited more than twenty countries.
In her early years before becoming a homemaker she was employed as a proofreader at Engskell Company and Global Insurance.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Kurt G. Klingenfuss (Shelline) of Manteca, and Mark S. Klingenfuss (Sheryl) of Newark; one granddaughter, Maria K. Klingenfuss of Sacramento; two grandsons, William C. R. Klingenfuss and Thomas L. S. Klingenfuss, both of Manteca; one nephew and one niece, Rick Lund (Cheryl) of Grass Valley, and Melinda Harris of Santa Rosa and a great nephew Charlie Harris (Norlinda) of Fairfax . She also leaves many other family members and loved ones who will sadly miss her.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William C. Klingenfuss; two sisters, Margaret Harris, Eleanor McLeod; one brother, Frederick Lund; and two nephews, Robert Lund and Chuck Harris.
A private funeral service will be held at St. Robert's Catholic Church; she will be interned at Olivet Cemetery in Colma, California.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
