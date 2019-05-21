Betty H. O'Connor Betty was born in Edinburg, Scotland as Betty H. McMurtry on September 30, 1924. She died on May 20, 2019 and is predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Donald T. O'Connor and survived by many relatives in Scotland, England, and New Zealand. She worked at a London newspaper until World War II broke out and she served in the United Kingdom military in India. Betty on her return, found work at a newspaper in London again. Shortly after, she traveled to New Orleans, America to visit the family of a lady she had met in London before the war. Betty liked it so much that she decided to stay and found a job with a newspaper. About a year later she moved to Los Angeles and after over a year moved up to San Francisco. She worked at the Bank of California where she met Don O'Connor. They married on May 28, 1971. After she retired, she worked part time at San Francisco State University and the San Francisco Public Library for the Blind.

Betty was very active and walked two or three miles every day and with a group of four ladies went on four to six-mile hikes once every week. Using the first letter of their names they called the group "the Bambies." She will be missed by her many friends and relatives. Private services will be held.







