Betty O'Rourke
May 22, 1938 - July 7, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing to Eternal Life of our beloved wife and mother, Elizabeth Ann (Betty) O'Rourke, here in Northern California on July 7, 2020.
Betty was born on May 22,1938 in Philadelphia to Francis and Elizabeth (Gara) Reardon. She married Matthew J. O'Rourke there in 1960. In 1972 they relocated to Los Angeles. Subsequent moves included San Francisco (1976), San Jose and New York. Post retirement they reside in Naples FL and Menlo Park CA.
Betty enjoyed the opportunities and challenges of raising a large family and meeting and making lifetime friends wherever they lived and traveled. She also enjoyed social golf and tennis, travel, design and decorating, books and coast to coast family gatherings. Wherever they lived Betty was active in school, church and social welfare organizations.
She is survived by her husband Matt, son Michael (Judith), daughters Beth, Eileen, Susan Miller (Mark), and Patrice Vespucci (Claudio) and four grandsons— Conor and John Miller, and Alessandro and Luca Vespucci. Also brothers John (Joan) and Joseph Reardon and their families.
Due to Covid 19, funeral Mass and memorial services will be held either privately or at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers contributions to the American Cancer Society
or another charity of the donor's choice
.