Betty Ann Robinson Betty was born in San Francisco on Oct. 15th 1932 and passed away Feb. 4th 2019. She attended St. Peter's Catholic School in San Francisco. Betty worked for the SSF Fire Department and for PG&E. After she retired from PG&E, she volunteered for many years at Kaiser hospital in SSF.



She is survived by her son Scott Robinson, his wife Mercy and her grandchildren Matthew and Nicholas. Her niece, Lisa Goe and her daughter Dana. Betty was predeceased by her partner of 35 years, Fred Carini.



Betty was a kind person and loved people. She would often stop to talk to strangers on the street. One of Betty favorite things to do was to go dancing with Fred. Now Betty and Fred can dance forever in heaven.



A Funeral mass in memory of Betty will be held on Friday, February 22nd at 10:30 a.m., at Mater Dolorosa church in SSF. Donations can be made in memory of Betty to St. Anthony's Dining Room, 121 Golden Gate Ave. SF CA 94102 stanthonysf.org







