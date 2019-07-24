Home

Betty Singer passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 at home in San Francisco. To the end she retained her unique spirit, sense of humor and decorum. she was a strong woman and a skilled shopper with a tasteful flair for style, food, clothing and decor, appreciated by all who knew her.
She was equally comfortable indoors and out, enjoying sailing, running, biking, skiing and hiking the mountains. Lovingly attended to by her husband Morley and caregivers Jorge, Maura and Francisca as well as Biu, she deeply appreciated the loving care she received from all.
Missing her are her daughter Pam Bonnell and her grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) and Melissa (Mark) and great grandchildren Maya and Will and Sam and Kayleigh, and her sister-in-law Gail Singer of Toronto. In addition are scores of friends over the years from Winnipeg, Victoria Beach,Bear Valley Ca, Santa Barbara CA and of course her home for over 6 decades in San Francisco. Friends and family will remember and cherish Betty's splendid hospitality. Friends and relatives are welcome to a Celebration of Life which will take place in Early August in San Francisco. We will be in touch by e-mail.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019
