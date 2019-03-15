Betty Starr April 6, 1927 - March 14, 2019 Betty Starr was born on April 6, 1927, in a small village in Ukraine. She immigrated to Canada in 1928 with her parents, Looe and Tonya Loshaek and her older brother, Samuel. They landed in Nova Scotia and made their way to Calgary, Alberta, where they settled and where Betty grew up. In 1948, Betty met the love of her life, Nathan Starr, to whom she was happily married for 65 years. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Betty was a smart, strong, loving woman with an amazing sense of humor. Although she did not work outside the home, she had more than a full time job raising her daughters – instilling them with the values that she held most dear: to do their best, to be responsible, to finish what they started, and to be open to and accepting of others, no matter the color of their skin, their religion or their sexual orientation. She created a Jewish home with strong traditions and many wonderful celebrations, and she instilled a deep love of the arts in all of her children. She loved to dance, to play bridge and scrabble, to do needlework, to read and to travel the world with Nat. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and her dear friends, most of whom she'd known since she was a child in Canada. She was a great listener and when asked, offered advice with compassion and humor. Her passing leaves a large void for all who knew and loved her.

Betty is survived by her four loving daughters – Niki (Dale Pope), Kathy (John Levi), Moi (Frank Figone), Debbi (Michael Parmisano), her eight grandchildren and one great- grandchild, all of whom adored her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's honor may be made to Pathways Hospice (pathwayshealth.org).





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary