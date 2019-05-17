Betty Brown Torassa Betty Brown Torassa was born in Coos Bay, Oregon in 1921 and died April 29th in Napa, California. Betty and husband of 54 years, George Torassa, retired to Benicia in 1988 from San Francisco. George died in 1996.



Betty enjoyed Arts Benicia membership and her studio on First Street. Betty painted plein air with artist friend Mary Alice Keeble and the Napa College art group in Napa. Betty relocated to Napa in 2011 where she continued to paint plein air, concentrating on the delta, birds, and Napa vineyards and barns. She traveled with her best friend Ruth McGlashan on several jaunts to Oregon. Betty attended workshops given by water colorist Timothy Clark. She and her cousin from Oregon, Marvel Luykx, went on painting trips. She painted with her granddaughter Hilary Wright.



Betty and George met at Oakland High. Betty graduated from Cal and George graduated from Stanford where he went directly through the medical school year-round, in three years during WWII. He then served in the U.S. Navy.



Later Betty earned an M.F.A. at the San Francisco Art Institute studying with teachers Julius Hatofsky and Fred Martin. Betty also contributed to the war effort during WWII drafting ship plans at A. Landsburg's architect firm in San Francisco.



Together Betty and George had six children: Glenna, Leslie, Mark, Greg, Peaches, George, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren with one on the way.



Betty & George were duck and pheasant hunters. Betty won the skeet shooting competition at the Pacific Rod & Gun Club in San Francisco. They had 3 Labrador retrievers in succession. Betty was a grand mother, artist, hunter, and friend who was most positive about life and living. Betty's service was held on May 8th at Skyview Memorial Lawn in Vallejo where she was buried next to George.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary