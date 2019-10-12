Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Duggans
San Francisco, CA
Betty Washington


1937 - 2019
Betty Washington Obituary
Betty Jo "Crenshaw" Washington

February 2, 1937 - September 30, 2019

Daughter of Elizabeth Batiste and the granddaughter of Lizzie Crenshaw. She was born in Dallas, TX and migrated to San Francisco at an early age. She attended Morning Star School, Presentation High and San Francisco State. She had a 25 year career in the insurance industry in Northern and Southern California. Betty loved music, decorating, solving crossword puzzles, studiously followed current events and was always ready for an evening of socializing. She was the mother of three (Tony, Merl and Susan), grandmother, great grandmother and a great great grandmother, sister and aunt. A memorial will be held Thursday, October 17 at 11AM at Duggans in San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019
