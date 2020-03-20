Home

Betty Joyce Blackburn Wirth

July 24, 1927 - March 16, 2020

Betty B. Wirth, age 92, passed into eternal rest on March 16, 2020 in Redwood City, CA.She was employed by the Southern Pacific Railroad for 44 years before retiring. She is survived by her son, Thomas E. Wirth, daughter, Carolyn L. Gilstrom, three grandchildren; Melinda Gilstrom-Rybak, Brianne Rinkenberger, Kevin Wirth, and six great grandchildren. No memorial service is scheduled at this time.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
