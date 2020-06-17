Beverley J. Flaherty
December 22, 1941 - June 11, 2020
Beverley J. Flaherty passed away on June 11, 2020 at home in San Francisco with her husband, Bill Flaherty, close by her side. She passed away after a courageous battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Beverley was born and raised in the Sunset District of San Francisco, attended Saint Gabriel's elementary school, Mercy and Lincoln high schools; she went on to college and graduated with an Associate's degree in nursing from City College of San Francisco in 1969. Beverley worked as a registered nurse at San Francisco General and Laguna Honda hospitals for over 20 years and retired in 2002.
Beverley had a zest for life and enjoyed a variety of hobbies and interests including the exploring of the outdoors, researching natural landscapes, photography, genealogy, music, playing piano, singing, dancing, Lithuanian and Irish culture, travel to 24 countries on five continents and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends. Beverley's six grandchildren, Kaley Braun, Anthony Braun, Brendan Birmingham, Caitlin Birmingham, Arthur Flaherty and Eirnan Flaherty were a huge part of her life and she made an effort, even in the last few tough years, to make sure she celebrated all their milestones and achievements. Beverley is also survived by her husband, William and children, Colleen Odom (Jesse), Joseph Flaherty (Regina), Kevin Flaherty (Charlie), Nora Birmingham (John), and David Flaherty.
Beverley was an avid supporter of the arts of San Francisco including the San Francisco symphony, Academy of Sciences, De Young museum, Legion of Honor, Asian art museum and the San Francisco ballet. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco famsf.org or UCSF Breast Cancer research cancer.ucsf.edu.
Beverley's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Amy Lin of Kaiser Permanente, San Francisco, and Dr. Hope Rugo with UCSF, for their use of clinical trials and care, in the treatment of Beverley the past several years.
Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated Holy Name of Jesus Church in San Francisco. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
December 22, 1941 - June 11, 2020
Beverley J. Flaherty passed away on June 11, 2020 at home in San Francisco with her husband, Bill Flaherty, close by her side. She passed away after a courageous battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Beverley was born and raised in the Sunset District of San Francisco, attended Saint Gabriel's elementary school, Mercy and Lincoln high schools; she went on to college and graduated with an Associate's degree in nursing from City College of San Francisco in 1969. Beverley worked as a registered nurse at San Francisco General and Laguna Honda hospitals for over 20 years and retired in 2002.
Beverley had a zest for life and enjoyed a variety of hobbies and interests including the exploring of the outdoors, researching natural landscapes, photography, genealogy, music, playing piano, singing, dancing, Lithuanian and Irish culture, travel to 24 countries on five continents and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends. Beverley's six grandchildren, Kaley Braun, Anthony Braun, Brendan Birmingham, Caitlin Birmingham, Arthur Flaherty and Eirnan Flaherty were a huge part of her life and she made an effort, even in the last few tough years, to make sure she celebrated all their milestones and achievements. Beverley is also survived by her husband, William and children, Colleen Odom (Jesse), Joseph Flaherty (Regina), Kevin Flaherty (Charlie), Nora Birmingham (John), and David Flaherty.
Beverley was an avid supporter of the arts of San Francisco including the San Francisco symphony, Academy of Sciences, De Young museum, Legion of Honor, Asian art museum and the San Francisco ballet. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco famsf.org or UCSF Breast Cancer research cancer.ucsf.edu.
Beverley's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Amy Lin of Kaiser Permanente, San Francisco, and Dr. Hope Rugo with UCSF, for their use of clinical trials and care, in the treatment of Beverley the past several years.
Rosary and Funeral Mass will be celebrated Holy Name of Jesus Church in San Francisco. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.