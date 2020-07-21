Beverley N. MacLellan

June 10, 1922 to July 17, 2020

On July 17, 2020 Beverley MacLellan, devoted and loving wife of the late Charles F MacLellan, passed away at the age of 98. Beverley lived most of her life in San Francisco. She was born in Oakland California, June 10, 1922 to Dr. Raymond James Nutting and Jessie Garrett Nutting. She received her B.A. degree from the University of California at Berkeley in 1948 where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.

Beverley was very social, and a wonderful friend to many. She had a passion for golf, and loved to work in her garden. She volunteered for many organizations, and was a member of the San Francisco Junior League, the Francesca Club, Metropolitan Club, and the Presidio Golf Club.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Katherine M. Nutting of Piedmont, California, and nieces, nephews, and their spouses: Nancy Maffey (Rex), Lynn Alberts (Michael), James Nutting, Garrett Engstrom (Kathy), Allan Engstrom (Kerri), Kathryn Hall (Jerry), Jean Hall Brannigan (Jack), Thomas MacLellan Hall (Marcia), and Susan M Riegel.

Due to the current pandemic there will be no service at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store