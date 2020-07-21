1/1
Beverley MacLellan
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverley N. MacLellan
June 10, 1922 to July 17, 2020
On July 17, 2020 Beverley MacLellan, devoted and loving wife of the late Charles F MacLellan, passed away at the age of 98. Beverley lived most of her life in San Francisco. She was born in Oakland California, June 10, 1922 to Dr. Raymond James Nutting and Jessie Garrett Nutting. She received her B.A. degree from the University of California at Berkeley in 1948 where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.
Beverley was very social, and a wonderful friend to many. She had a passion for golf, and loved to work in her garden. She volunteered for many organizations, and was a member of the San Francisco Junior League, the Francesca Club, Metropolitan Club, and the Presidio Golf Club.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Katherine M. Nutting of Piedmont, California, and nieces, nephews, and their spouses: Nancy Maffey (Rex), Lynn Alberts (Michael), James Nutting, Garrett Engstrom (Kathy), Allan Engstrom (Kerri), Kathryn Hall (Jerry), Jean Hall Brannigan (Jack), Thomas MacLellan Hall (Marcia), and Susan M Riegel.
Due to the current pandemic there will be no service at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved