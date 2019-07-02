Services Duggan's Mission Chapel 525 W Napa St Sonoma , CA 95476 (707) 996-3655 Resources More Obituaries for Beverly Bei Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beverly Bei

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Beverly Bei June 20, 1929 - June 27, 2019 Beverly passed away peacefully at home in Sonoma at the age of 90, surrounded by family. She was the daughter of James Dunn Sr. and Anna (McKeon) Dunn. The youngest of eight siblings, including Bill, Grace, James Jr., Tom, Ed, Patricia and Anne, she grew up on Elizabeth St. in Noe Valley. She attended Alvarado Elementary, St. Philips Elementary and St. Paul's High School, where she distinguished herself as a leader and social organizer. Bev was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all she met. Her Irish charm was irresistible and proved so to Tom Lyons, whom she married at 19. With him, they raised a family in the Crocker-Amazon on Lapham Way, as friendly a neighborhood as one could possibly imagine. As her family grew, she provided much of the preparation for camping trips and visits to Camp Mather and Lake Tahoe. She was a fabulous hostess and entertained family and friends frequently with all the right touches. As Tom rose through the ranks of SFFD, she relished the role of being supportive and encouraging in the ways she could. This was also her attitude in following her sons in their various pursuits, particularly sports, where she was a constant attendee at her boys' games. When Tom passed away unexpectedly in 1968, her and the boys' lives were shattered. But she managed to hold steady and lead the family through tough times to a full life beyond tragedy. Meanwhile, she was a young widow who garnered her share of attention, while the boys looked on with eyes askance. To the happiness of all those around her, she met her future husband, Rino, and they began a new life as their families blended and have been so since they got together. Bev had a number of activities beyond the home, including being a candy striper, school and church volunteer, retail clerk in Stonestown and executive assistant in the V.I.C.C.I. program of the SF Unified School District. A zesty woman, Bev savored Irish music, "I Love Lucy," red velvet cupcakes, family celebrations, holiday decorating and shopping, Queen Elizabeth II, gardening, and the Fourth of July, among many other pleasures. She and Rino traveled extensively and among the highlights were going to the places Rino was stationed during WWII, visiting Rino's relatives in Masserosa, Italy and again Camp Mather, where nearby he had worked on the Hetch Hetchy Water System. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael (Leslie), Dennis (Patty), daughter-in-law Teresa, Jerry (Jackie) and her step-children and their spouses, Diane (Pat), Gail (Arda) and Gary (Karen). She was predeceased by her spouses, Tom and Rino, son Don, grandson Jeffrey, grandson Bryn's wife Kamala and granddaughter Jennifer's husband Jim, among others. She is survived by her grandchildren and their spouses Renee (Curtis), Colin (Amy), Deidre, Caitlin, Travis, Tommy, Kelly (Andrew), Braden, Molly, Jennifer (Matt), Kim (Greg), Matt (Ali), Greg, Bryn, Todd (Amanda), Amy (Sidiya), Sara (Ryan), and Bryan. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren who loved her dearly and will miss her sorely. Bev's friends and their children, her neighbors and acquaintances were also numerous and while some have gone before her, those who remain will keep fond memories of an extraordinary woman, who loved parties, laughing, loving and caring for others. She will be missed.

Friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis Solano Catholic Church, 469 3rd St W, Sonoma, CA 95476. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 W Napa St, Sonoma, CA 95476. Interment Veterans Memorial Park, 90 First St W, Sonoma, CA 95476





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019