Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Beverly Carey-Koenig Obituary
Beverly Blanche Carey-Koenig

Beverly Carey-Koenig died peacefully on Friday, May 3, at her home in San Francisco after a courageous battle with cancer.

Beverly was born on August 8, 1948, in Portland, Oregon, to Richard and Margaret Carey. She attended the University of Oregon where she made lifelong friendships. After graduation Beverly moved to San Francisco. In 1978, she married Peter Koenig, and together they raised their three children.

Beverly also studied horticulture at City College of San Francisco, and went on to develop an innovative garden program at Rooftop Elementary School, where she was affectionately known to her students as Golden Beetle. She was also a gifted artist, whose favorite medium was ceramic sculpture. She enjoyed the ancient method of pit firing her pottery. She was an avid reader, amateur geologist, talented cook, lover of nature, and passionate about politics. Honest, witty, and generous, with an amazing memory, she cared deeply about her family and friends, and will be sorely missed.

Beverly is survived by her husband Peter; her children Christian (Jill), Claire (Adam), and Emily; grandson Aiden, and ragamuffin poodle mix Shadow.

Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering on Sunday, May 26th, at 1pm at the Lake Merced Boathouse at 1 Harding Road in San Francisco.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019
