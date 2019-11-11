|
|
Beverly June ConachyBeverly June (Colburn) Conachy, Passed away quietly at home in Healdsburg Ca on Nov. 8th 2019 at the age of 87. Beverly was the loving wife to the late Martin Conachy Jr, Loving Mother to 10 children, the late Teresa Conachy Aguiar, late Stephen, late Martin III, Margaret (Peggy) Summy, Mathew, late Edward, Michael, Kevin, Daniel and Eileen Conachy. Loving mother in law to Michael Aguiar, Bill Summy and Barbara Thorn Conachy, Beverly was grandmother to 16 grandchildren and has many great grandchildren.
She attended Polytechnic High School in SF where she met her future husband. They lived in SF until 1965, moved to Pacifica, then in1975 moved to Santa Rosa. After the death of her husband, Beverly settled in Paradise Ca until the Camp Fire in 2018, which destroyed the entire town, her home and everything she owned. Beverly moved in with her son Michael and daughter in law Barbara, who cared for her until the end.
A rosary will be said at St John's Catholic church in Healdsburg on Friday evening Nov 15th at 6:00 pm, a visitation at 1:00 pm and a funeral service at 2:00 pm will be held at St John's Catholic church on Nov 16th. The internment service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma on Nov 18th.
Please make all memorial gifts as a donation to Healdsburg Animal shelter.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019