Beverly Claire Cramer Beverly Claire Cramer, 84, passed away April 5, 2019 after surviving an 8 month diagnosis of lung cancer.

"Bev" lost her mother, Goldie Mae Bridge, 5 days after her birth on November 14, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was raised by her grandmother and her father, Roy Kimple Cramer Jr., until his remarriage to Frances Currie, which gave Beverly two wonderful siblings, a brother, Bobbie Cramer, who died too young in 1982 and her sister, Barbara Failing, who resides in Oregon. She is also survived by niece Rosana and nephews, Nick, Robert and Hank.

Strong willed, determined and bright, Bev worked to put herself through UC Berkeley, graduating with a BS in Business Administration in 1958. After college, she worked at Dean Witter as a portfolio analyst, then Wells Fargo until she retired.

At Dean Witter, Bev met Eleanor "Lee" Clayton (deceased 2011) who became her lifelong partner of 42 years. Together they shared a passion for finance, collecting antiques, reading and their Victorian home. Bev loved nothing better that being home reading her murder mysteries and newspapers when she wasn't out scouting for collectibles. She loved the Fair Oaks Mother's Day Street Fair and you could find her selling her treasures there for many years.

Although shy, Bev's shyness masked an iron will. She did things her way on her own terms and as a result, carved out a very contented life for herself. She had a subtle, mischievous sense of humor that would surprise you and a smile that made you smile back. She was a kind, gentle and generous person whose passing was too soon.

Not one for attention, Beverly requested no memorial or service. Just a simple scattering of her ashes at sea together with those of her beloved partner Lee along the San Francisco coast that they both loved so much. She will be so very missed by those close to her.





