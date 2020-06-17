Beverly Lill

Beverly Edith Lill

November 17,1927-May 10,2020

"Bevy" passed away of natural causes surrounded by family in her home at Smith Ranch on Mother's Day. She is survived by two children Robin E.Lill of Santa Barbara ,and John D.Lill of San Anselmo. She will dearly be remembered for her loving and caring spirit. Beverly was born in lower Pacific Heights, and was a native San Franciscan born to Benjamin Huff and Cora Kilroy Huff. She outlived her brother Donald Huff of Burlingame and sister Dorothy Huff Davis of New York City. In 1955, she married James Austin Lill whom worked thirty years in sales at I.B.M. They lived in Ross for fifty-five years before James Lill's death in 2011. She had worked at I. Magnins as a model and then in personell dept. She chose to be a full time mother in 1956 for her first born. Tennis and the beach were very important also. She attended Lowell H.S. and U.S.C. In Los Angeles and had a wonderful child hood growing up in San Francisco on Pine Street. One of her favorite memories was crossing the Golden Gate Bridge on the first day of its opening with her friend Robin Grant of Walnut Creek, they were twelve years old. Any proceeds should go to Christian Science Church in Mill Valley.



