Beverly Barsotti McKay
December 29, 1928 to April 23, 2019Beverly passed away peacefully at home in San Mateo.
Bev was married to Robert for 59 years until his death in 2010. She is survived by her three children; Kris Sigona (Joe Jr), Lexann Massoni (Mike) and John McKay (Paul Espinosa); Four grandchildren; Anthony Sigona (Brandi), Trinette Rohrbach (Mike), Heather Massoni and Steven Massoni (Nicole); Six great grandchildren; Gavin and Lexi Sigona, Kendall and Charlie Rohrbach and Giuliano and Elio Massoni.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Angel Haven in San Mateo for their care and compassion for our Mom for the last four years.
Services are private. Donations may be made to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019