Beverly C. (Ostrow) Mills

May 24, 1925 - August 12, 2019

Beverly Cyril Ostrow passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Thousand Oaks, CA, early Monday morning, August 12th, at age 94.

She was born on May 24, 1925, in San Francisco, California, the only child of June and Albert Ostrow. June's parents immigrated from Russia and Albert's came from Poland.

Beverly graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco in 1942, and in 1946 she married Richard (Dick) L. Mills, a UC Berkeley graduate who worked with his father, Louis J. Cohn, in San Francisco at Mills Construction Company.

Bev and Dick Mills lived in San Francisco and then San Mateo, where they raised four children: Judi Grater, Lori Foster, Robert (Rocky) Mills and Mindy Mills.

Beverly built her own copy & print business in San Mateo, called Reproductions Unlimited, which she ran for 27 years, from 1974 until 2001. She also travelled extensively to places like Asia, Europe, Latin America and Canada with her parents and her children.

Beverly wrote a book, RHYME & REASON, edited by her grandson David Foster, that was published in late 2018. This book is a collection of the humorous poems she wrote throughout her life and truly exemplifies her very creative personality. As Dave writes in the book, "She danced and sang for charities, performed in musicals and wrote comedy skits locally. She had a love for entertaining through words."

Beverly is survived by her four children: Judi, Lori, Rocky and Mindy. Additionally, Beverly has 7 grandchildren: Kelly Grater, Jason Grater, David Foster, Zachary Foster, Ryan Mills, Dr. Lauren Mills and Tyler Ducote.

Gigi (cleverly penned by Bev as short for Great Grandmother) also has three great-grandchildren: Rourik Mills, Kallae Mills and Jonah Foster.

Bev will be remembered for being the center of attention and an inspiration for all who knew her. We miss you already, Mom / Gma / Gigi.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
