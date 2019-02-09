Beverly Rae Buller January 9, 1924 - January 31, 2018 Beverly was born in Chicago. At the age of 9 her father (Ben) passed away so her mother Beatrice relocated Beverly and her younger sister Mary to Stockton, CA.

Beverly attended Stockton High School and after high school moved to San Francisco.

Beverly worked as a secretary for a maritime shipping company and later became a dance instructor at the Arthur Murray dance studio. Dancing would remain a lifetime passion for Beverly.

In San Francisco, Beverly met and married Jack Buller in 1949. They were happily married for 48 years until Jack's passing in 1997. Beverly was a devoted wife and mother to her two children (Mark & Stephanie). She was also a superb homemaker who was happiest in the kitchen where her family and friends enjoyed her delicious and healthy meals.

After Jack's passing Beverly met and married Gene Tannen in 1998. This marriage created a second family for Beverly with two step children (Hillary & Marc).

Beverly became particularly close to Hillary and her husband Jim. Beverly and Gene enjoyed traveling in their senior years until Gene's passing in 2012. Beverly was an extrovert who mixed well with people and formed many lasting friendships. Throughout her life she remained close to her sister Mary who was a source of strength, her nephew Brian recognized as a quiet gentleman, her niece Wendy known for her sharp and entertaining wit and her nephew Craig whose baked cookies were always appreciated.

In her final years Beverly was well looked after by her dream team of caregivers Gina, Pam, Venus, Jameica, and Sara.

Beverly is survived by her children Stephanie and Mark Buller, grandson Daniel Buller, sister Mary (Juster), niece Wendy (Juster) nephew Brian Juster (&Jane), nephew Craig Juster(& Renee), stepdaughter Hillary Ford (& Jim ) and the extended Juster and Ford family members.

Beverly will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.









