Beverly Ann Rice June 12, 1948 - January 24, 2019 Beverly passed away on January 24, 2019 after a struggle with a rare form of cancer.

Beverly graduated from Livonia High School in New York, and

she earned a degree in Theater from the University of California at Berkeley. She was gifted with unique artistic abilities and loved making jewelry, art, and music. She had

spirited and soulful insights on life and a soft heart for animals, especially those in need.

Beverly was lovingly cared for by her husband Jim Rice

of Oakland, California, throughout her illness, and he was at her bedside when she left us. Beverly is survived by Jim,

her stepfather Clifton (Jim) Sheets, of Atlanta, Ga., and her siblings: James Sheets of Rochester, N.Y., Darrell Sheets,

of Atlanta, Ga., Charlene Niesen, of Buffalo, N.Y., and Franky Sheets, of Naples, N.Y., and their families.

Beverly will rest in peace at Maplewood Cemetery in

Henrietta, N.Y., nearby her mother Dorothy Sheets, aunts

Marion Bruno, and June Bulman, and grandparents William and Edna Gutacker. She will remain in our hearts and memories forever.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019