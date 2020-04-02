|
Beverly D. Robbins
May 13, 1931-March 20, 2020Beverly grew up in New Jersey, with a passion for art and fashion, but no money for higher education. She and her husband, Norman Melnick, came to San Francisco in 1963 to raise their family.
Beverly later married Richard Robbins and moved to Marin County. Beverly then fulfilled her dreams by graduating from the Rudolf Schaeffer School of Design in 1978. As an interior designer, Beverly's artistic flair flourished. Among her designs were the "Kathmandu Room" at Sausalito's Casa Madrona Hotel as well as the home of fitness celebrity Joanie Greggains. Beverly shared her love of art by leading tours at the Museum of Modern Art and the Jewish Museum. She also volunteered at Dress for Success and Smith Ranch Retirement Community.
Beverly enjoyed movies, theatre, literature, yoga, dining out with family and friends, and always treasured a fine bottle of wine. She loved dancing, parties and taking long walks. She cherished her family, particularly her grandsons. Her zest for life was evident.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her children, Gary Melnick and Alison Hightower; her step-children Page Robbins and her daughters, Monika and Casey; Catherine Robbins; Marya Bell and her sons Charles and Curtis; and Marshall Robbins; and by her grandsons, Mark Hightower and James Hightower.
Memorial donations are suggested to the UCSF Foundation (https://giving.ucsf.edu/), Breast Cancer Action (baction.org), the (donate3.cancer.org/) or local food banks.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020