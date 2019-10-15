San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Sassus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Sassus

Add a Memory
Beverly Sassus Obituary
Beverly C. Sassus

Beverly C. Sassus (Birdsell), age 87 of San Francisco, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 27, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. A native San Franciscan, born on August 7, 1932. Bev attended Corpus Christi and St. John's High School. She was predeceased by her parents, May and Herbert Birdsell, and her dear husband, Alfred. She leaves behind her children; Jacqueline Martin, Paul (Dora) Sassus, Yvette (Bill) Scannell, and her beloved grandchildren; John (Katie) Martin, Nicole and Jennifer Martin, Kristen (Aaron) Clayton, Madeline and Sarah Scannell, and Evelyn Sassus, her sister, Shirley Hernon and her sister-in-law Sr. Suzanne Sassus, CSJ. Above all else, Beverly loved her family. She enjoyed travelling with her husband, trips with the entire family to Disneyland and Tahoe, and never missed a game that her grandchildren played. She volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital each week, and loved playing dominos with her friends and family. She will be remembered for her gentle kindness, quiet smile and fabulous desserts. We are comforted in knowing that Beverly again knows who she is and is reunited with her Al on their next great adventure.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 am, St. Stephen's Church, 451 Eucalyptus Dr., San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange; 480 South Batavia Street, Orange, CA 92868 or Little Children's Aid; 990 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94109


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now