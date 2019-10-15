|
Beverly C. SassusBeverly C. Sassus (Birdsell), age 87 of San Francisco, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 27, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. A native San Franciscan, born on August 7, 1932. Bev attended Corpus Christi and St. John's High School. She was predeceased by her parents, May and Herbert Birdsell, and her dear husband, Alfred. She leaves behind her children; Jacqueline Martin, Paul (Dora) Sassus, Yvette (Bill) Scannell, and her beloved grandchildren; John (Katie) Martin, Nicole and Jennifer Martin, Kristen (Aaron) Clayton, Madeline and Sarah Scannell, and Evelyn Sassus, her sister, Shirley Hernon and her sister-in-law Sr. Suzanne Sassus, CSJ. Above all else, Beverly loved her family. She enjoyed travelling with her husband, trips with the entire family to Disneyland and Tahoe, and never missed a game that her grandchildren played. She volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital each week, and loved playing dominos with her friends and family. She will be remembered for her gentle kindness, quiet smile and fabulous desserts. We are comforted in knowing that Beverly again knows who she is and is reunited with her Al on their next great adventure.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 am, St. Stephen's Church, 451 Eucalyptus Dr., San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange; 480 South Batavia Street, Orange, CA 92868 or Little Children's Aid; 990 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019